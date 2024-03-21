Sanger ISD approves 4-day school week to attract, retain teachers

SANGER – Another North Texas school district is cutting down the school week.

Sanger ISD says they're moving to four-day school weeks "to help recruit and retain certified, highly qualified teachers."

The school district says they are unable to pay their employees the same salaries as the larger surrounding districts. They say a shortened week will give the school district a competitive edge in hiring employees.

The school district is currently working on a draft calendar. The day they will likely eliminate from the school week is Fridays.

Students would attend a traditional five-day week in August and September and a four-day week the rest of the school year. Teachers and staff would be scheduled to work one Friday a month.

The school year would start approximately one week earlier and end on May 22.

The school district says athletics and extracurricular activities will continue to be on Fridays, which is required by the University Interscholastic League.