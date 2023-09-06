First responders rally to help Plano woman who lost husband, dog, home in fire

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sandy Hurlbut and her dog Jake survived a fire that killed her husband, other pet Gracie and destroyed her home this summer.

Jake was all smiles and wiggles in front of his new friends. Plano Police Department

She left an indelible mark on the first responders who saved her that day, so much so that they kept in touch.

Sergeant David Thornsby with the Plano Police Department was the patrol supervisor the night Terry Hurlbut and Jake were killed. But his help didn't stop with the fire in the 6600 block of Biltmore Place. It has continued to this day, as shown by his coordinated efforts with other officers and firefighters to collect donations for Hurlburt.

Thornsby's wife joined in, ordering a dog bed, bowls with a feeder station, a new dog leash and collar, toys and treats for Jake. Some of her friends also pitched in, gifting an automatic dog feeder.

On Sept. 3, they presented Hurlbut with the donations.

"Through some tears, hugs, and smiles, it was a wonderful surprise for Mrs. Hurlbut," the department shared in part to their social media pages. "We are incredibly proud of our first responders who have gone above and beyond their call of duty in order to support Mrs. Hurlbut during this difficult time in her life."

Jake even showed his appreciation, rolling upside down, wagging his tail.

Hurlbut and her family have asked that anyone wanting to make a donation, do so to their local animal shelter in honor of Gracie.