San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A south Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

The United States Attorney's Office says David Alejandro Bautista, 32, distributed numerous files depicting sexual abuse and sexuallt explicit conduct of children.

Federal agents seized 21 electronic devices from Bautista's home containing over 15,000 images and 8,200 videos containing the materials.

"This lengthy two-decade prison sentence reflects the horrendous damage that has been caused and furthered by the defendant's actions," said U.S. attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. "Thank you to our law enforcement partners for their critical investigation. Together, we will continue to track down and prosecute offenders in the interest of protecting innocent children and keeping our communities safe."

In addition to the prison sentence, Bautista was ordered to pay $84,000 restitution and must forfeit his electronic devices.