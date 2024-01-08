San Antonio boy Linkin Hernandez, 12, focus of statewide AMBER Alert

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a San Antonio boy Monday morning.

Linkin Hernandez Texas Department of Public Safety

Linkin Hernandez, 12, was last seen just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening in the southwest part of the city. Officials say he was abducted, and could be in grave immediate danger.

According to the alert from DPS, he was wearing a grey sweater, blue shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

As of last update, police say they do not have any information on a suspect, and that they are looking for a black sedan in connection to the case.

If you have any information on Hernandez, DPS asks that you call 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

This is a developing story and will be updated.