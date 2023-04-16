Sales tax holiday: Which emergency preparation supplies qualify?

(CBSNewsTexas.com) — It's best to prepare for natural disasters before they happen, but doing so can be pricy. Next weekend, Texans will have an opportunity to save serious money on certain emergency preparation supplies.

From midnight on Saturday, April 22 to midnight on Monday, April 24, certain items will qualify for sales tax exemption. There's no limit to how many items you can purchase, and you can claim the exemption without any special certificates.

If you're ordering online or by phone, be sure to purchase the item during the holiday period. Even if the item does not ship until afterwards, you still qualify for the exemption as long as the order was placed over the tax-free weekend.

However, be careful about shipping, delivery, and other additional charges. These count towards the sales price and can affect whether an item qualifies or not. For example, say you buy a portable generator for $2,999 with a shipping cost of $100. Because the total price is now over the $3,000 limit, the item will not be exempt from the sales tax.

Portable gasoline generator. Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the Comptroller, these items qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators.

Less than $300 Emergency ladders. Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75 Axes. Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt). Can openers - nonelectric. Carbon monoxide detectors. Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric. Fire extinguishers. First aid kits. Fuel containers. Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits. Hatchets. Ice products - reusable and artificial. Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns. Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers. Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios. Smoke detectors. Tarps and other plastic sheeting.



Certain self-care items like antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes are always sales tax exempt if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel as specified by the federal Food and Drug Administration's regulations.

These items do not qualify for tax exemption: