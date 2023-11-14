Rowlett police looking for robbers who target people loading groceries

ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are asking for public assistance to identify multiple people connected to two aggravated robberies.

Have you seen these robbers? Rowlett Police Department

One incident happened on Nov. 7 just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett.

Police say the victim was loading groceries into his truck when he noticed a man approaching him with a pistol. The man demanded the victim's wallet then fled the parking lot in a stolen black Hyundai Elantra.

On Nov. 9, just after 10 a.m., Rowlett police responded to an aggravated robbery at another business parking lot in the same area. The second victim reported a similar incident – the robber demanded their wallet while they were putting away groceries.

When the victim threatened to call 911, the robber fled in a red Hyundai Sonata that police later learned was stolen.

Police say the incidents suggest a potential connection between the two suspects, given the pattern of stealing Hyundai vehicles. They also say that the robbers steal the cars by smashing the right rear window and covering it with tape. Additionally, police say the woman in the picture above could be a witness to the crimes.

If you have information regarding the identity of the robbers, contact lead detective J. Freeman #1069 at jfreeman@rowlett.com or (972) 412-6250.