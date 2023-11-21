"A mark of respect": Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Rosalynn Carter, Biden says

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Saturday "as a mark of respect for the memory" of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, who died this week at age 96. She had previously been diagnosed with dementia in May of this year.

"Throughout her life as First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society's greatest needs," said President Biden in a proclamation Monday, adding that Carter also fought for equal rights for women, was a mental health advocate and a supporter of "the often and unseen and uncompensated" caregivers of children, the elderly and those with disabilities.

Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship – through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss – we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter.



"Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism," said Biden.

The Carters broke barriers as president and first lady, leaning on each other for support in a way that was unique at the time. Though other first ladies advised their husbands privately, Rosalynn sat in on Cabinet meetings — a first for the first lady.

On Monday, Biden posted a touching tribute to Rosalynn, writing on social media, "Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship – through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss – we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter," alongside a portrait of the former first lady.

