Rockwall police looking for possible victims of child sexual assault suspect

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Rockwall Police Department is looking for possible victims of a man accused of sexual assault of a child, with incidents possibly stretching back four decades.

William Bynum Rockwall PD

William Bynum, 64, was arrested last month after officers looked into an alleged assault of a child in February. According to a news release from Rockwall police, detectives found several other possible victims and believe Bynum may have abused children as far back as the early 1980's.

Since that time, Bynum has lived in Quinlan and Channelview, Texas, Birmingham, Alabama, and Lawton, Oklahoma. Rockwall police are asking for potential victims or anyone with information to contact the department at 972-771-7721. 

Bynum faces 11 criminal charges, including six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is being held in Rockwall County Jail on more than $1.1 million bond.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

