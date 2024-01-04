Robots are becoming a bigger part of the Texas workforce

You could have your food served to you by robot very soon

You could have your food served to you by robot very soon

You could have your food served to you by robot very soon

PLANO - Don't be surprised if your next meal is served to you by a robot.

While they're not taking over completely, robots are starting to pop up as restaurants and businesses strive to work smarter, not harder.

In 2021, a Dallas restaurant introduced a robot, creating quite a buzz. Fast forward to 2024, and these robots have become more commonplace.

"It used to be exciting to see a robot, and now it's become the norm," said Todd Peacock of Bear Robotics.

Bear Robotics would know. The Addison-based company has strategically placed its robots in many North Texas businesses, including Zzizim Korean Kitchen in Plano.

"We have a lot of different trays at the same time, so it helps our servers, so we can reduce the employees' amounts," says Jacob Park from Zzizim Plano.

However, the integration of robots extends beyond restaurants. Even North Texas nursing homes have found a role for them. At Harbor Chase of Plano Senior Living, residents encounter this technology daily during lunch, and the residents love it.

"It helps the servers take the food out quicker, and the residents love it because the food is much steadier coming out," explains Melissa Perkins, a chef at Harbor Chase of Plano Senior Living.

It all goes to show how much the metroplex is growing and evolving, proving that robots are becoming a permanent part of the scene.

"Robots are proving to be really helpful in the industry. Not just restaurants but also senior living facilities," said Peacock. "It will be normal to see them in more and more locations, and people are seeing the benefit from the consumer side but also the business side."