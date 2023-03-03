Robert Martinez Jr, of Fort Worth, appointed to President's Export Council

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The latest appointee to an important trade organization is one of North Texas' own.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden appointed Robert Martinez Jr., of Fort Worth, to the President's Export Council.

We’ve kicked off the 40th @MachinistsUnion Grand Lodge Convention!



This week we’ll chart an even brighter future for our union, hear from allies in our fight for justice and equality, and gather as one strong, united union.



Welcome to Las Vegas, Machinists! #IAMStandingStrong pic.twitter.com/0nXF0Ulvg4 — Robert Martinez Jr. (@IAMBobMartinez) October 3, 2022

This government body serves as the main national advisory committee on international trade. It provides a forum for private businesses, labor leaders, Congress, and administration officials to come together and discuss issues related to trade.

Martinez currently serves as the president of the Machinists Union International. His career with MUI began in 1980 when he became a member of Local 776A in Fort Worth. At the time, Martinez worked as an Aircraft Assembler at Lockheed Martin's Fort Worth division.

"It's an honor to serve our nation, our union, and our membership in this important role," said Martinez. "I'm extremely grateful to President Biden and the administration for giving the Machinists Union a voice on trade policy that affects the lives of millions of working Americans."

In addition to his role in MUI, Martinez is on the exective councils of the AFL-CIO, IndustriALL Global Union, the AFL-CIO Industrial Union Council, the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA), the Alliance for Retired Americans, the AFL-CIO Metal Trades Council, America's Agenda, the Economic Policy Institute, among others.