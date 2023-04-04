Watch CBS News
Local News

Road rage possible cause for double shooting in Arlington

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Road rage may have led to the shooting of two people in Arlington Monday night near the intersection of Watson and Randol Mill Road.

One of the victims, who was shot in the arm, told police another car cut him off while he was driving along Hwy 360. A woman who in the car was also shot. Both victims are recovering at the hospital. 

Police said words were exchanged between drivers as they exited the highway and pulled up next to each other along Six Flags Drive. Both men had guns, and police said the victim returned fire after he was shot. 

Investigators are working to identify the other man involved in the incident. 

First published on April 4, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.