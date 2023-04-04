Road rage possible cause for double shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Road rage may have led to the shooting of two people in Arlington Monday night near the intersection of Watson and Randol Mill Road.

One of the victims, who was shot in the arm, told police another car cut him off while he was driving along Hwy 360. A woman who in the car was also shot. Both victims are recovering at the hospital.

Police said words were exchanged between drivers as they exited the highway and pulled up next to each other along Six Flags Drive. Both men had guns, and police said the victim returned fire after he was shot.

Investigators are working to identify the other man involved in the incident.