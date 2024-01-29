Rise in flu cases impacting North Texas NICU

NORTH TEXAS - From Dallas to Fort Worth, hospitals are seeing another wave of flu cases in both adults and young kids with some schools having to close because of high amounts of flu cases among students.

"Things had settled down maybe a little bit, and now we are seeing things ramp up again," says Dr. Preeti Sharma, a doctor with Children's Health.

Sharma says the hospital has seen a nearly 50% jump in flu cases in one week, which is its biggest increase since 2022.

"I do think that the higher number is really based on the fact that everyone is back together and not utilizing as many precautions to prevent the spread of illness," says Sharma.

Sharma says she believes fewer people have gotten the flu shot this year, and says symptoms are also slightly more severe in some cases.

"We have seen a lot of kids with a more prolonged cough, higher fevers that last longer, in some instances significant nausea and vomiting," Sharma adds.

In hospitals in Fort Worth, the rise in flu cases is even affecting neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

"It is absolutely a challenge to make sure we keep beds open," Brittany McLaughlin, Cook Children's NICU Director.

McLaughlin says some days in the past few months, her unit allowed other young flu and RSV patients to use some of their beds. She adds the population growth has also been keeping staff busy, even despite expanding their unit in recent years.

"Even today, I was at 101 beds occupied again and was down to only two-bed spaces left," explains McLoughlin, "When we get down to that point, we have to figure out the jigsaw puzzle, so we don't have to turn any babies away."

Doctors say spiles in the flu can come and go, but the flu season can last all the way through April.

"If you have missed getting a flu vaccine, for this season, it is still not too late, and there is still an opportunity to get one, protect you and your family for the next wave," says Sharma.

On Jan. 31, 2024, The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will be donating half of the proceeds of every ticket sold to Cook Children's NICU.