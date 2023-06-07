Richland Hills man hospitalized after surviving self-inflicted gunshot

RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas) - A 69-year-old man remains hospitalized after police say he shot himself on June 5.

It happened in the 6500 block of Park Place Drive.

Police said they don't suspect foul play and no criminal charges are pending at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Richland Hills Police Department Detectives at 817-616-3788 or CID@richlandhills.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call 817-469-TIPS.