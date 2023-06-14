Richardson psychiatrist's license suspended over alleged threats

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Medical Board has suspended a Richardson psychiatrist's medical license, after it alleges Dr. Wayne Jones threatened to cut off a woman's access to her medication over what he calls a "rape attempt charge."

There have been signs of trouble for months at the doctor's office.

On his website, he assures patients, "I am still Dr. Jones and going strong."

Recent online reviews, though, report he's MIA, leaving patients scrambling to refill prescriptions.

The Texas Medical Board Thursday revealed an investigation by an unidentified agency made this discovery – threatening text messages, it says Dr. Jones sent in April over what he calls a "rape attempt charge."

In the order suspending his medical license, it quotes him as writing, 'what did she say about me and rape attempt charge. If she filed any complaint, her life will be over.'

We've checked and found no charges filed against Jones for attempted rape or any other crime.

The Board alleges Jones promised to provide controlled substances if the woman cooperated or withhold them as punishment if she did not.

"She'll never be able to get Xanax," reads one message quoted in the order.

Multiple efforts to reach Jones for comment have been unsuccessful.

It's not his first time being investigated by the Board. For years, he had to operate under supervision because of questions over whether he was properly prescribing dangerous drugs. And, in 2019, the board specifically restricted his treatment of women.

It barred him from doing any physical examination on female patients and required he have a chaperone during any in person visit with a female patient after the Board found "Jones inappropriately touched a patient while making inappropriate comments."

The restriction was lifted after two years.

Now, Jones has been, at least temporarily, shut down altogether.