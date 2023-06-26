Richardson homeowner shoots burglar, suspects arrested

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A homeowner in Richardson shot a burglar in the 1600 block of Barclay Drive on June 26.

The shooting happened during a physical fight between the homeowner and thief just before 9 a.m. Another family member told police they found the suspect going through their belongings. After the burglar was shot, he ran from the home, got into a car driven by another suspect and they drove away.

A short time later, officers found both suspects and arrested them. They took the injured suspect to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richardson police detectives are continuing the investigation.