Richardson homeowner shoots burglar, suspects arrested

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A homeowner in Richardson shot a burglar in the 1600 block of Barclay Drive on June 26. 

The shooting happened during a physical fight between the homeowner and thief just before 9 a.m. Another family member told police they found the suspect going through their belongings. After the burglar was shot, he ran from the home, got into a car driven by another suspect and they drove away. 

A short time later, officers found both suspects and arrested them. They took the injured suspect to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richardson police detectives are continuing the investigation.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

