Report: Dallas home to top three high school in Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewTexas) - The top three high schools in Texas are all in Dallas, according to the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report.

Dallas ISD's School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) was ranked as the number one high school in the state and the eighth best in the nation.

"Really when you learn about TAG, it's not hard to see why," said Joshua Brown, a junior. "It's so unique in how we do everything."

Brown is one of the 530 students at the Dallas ISD magnet. They all have to meet certain criteria with GPA and standardized test scores and go through an application process to get a spot.

"There's not a traditional TAG student," said Megan Malone, a teacher and the chair of the social studies department. "I could identify 50 different qualities in the students that make up our student body. I think the one thing that underlies is that they're interested in something. They're curious about the world.

That curiosity is embraced by both the students and teachers, who are given the freedom to explore their interests.

"I was talking to some students in my economics class about personal finance, and they were very interested, so I put it on offer the next year and I had a waiting list of 100 kids," Malone said.

TAG offers 30 AP courses and a wide variety of electives for students to build their own, unique schedules.

"If you want to pursue something, it's not impossible," Victoria Myers, a junior, said. "There's always a way, and the teachers really emphasize that."

Students say the staff offer crucial support as well as they navigate the academic pressures.

"It's important for kids to be challenged," said Gaines Greer, a teacher and the chair of the English department. "I think we grow when we're challenged, but challenges should come with support and guidance and understanding and empathy. That's something we really value here too."

Greer said they appreciate the rankings but are more focused on making sure every student gets the best educational experience possible, so they're prepared to succeed in the future.

TAG graduates go on to attend the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country.

The state's second and third best high schools, Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School and the Science and Engineering Magnet School, are also in Dallas ISD, according to the rankings.

The rankings are determined by factors like college readiness, graduation rates, and reading and math performance.

You can find the full list here.