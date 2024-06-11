Registered sex offender charged after kidnapping girl in Mesquite: Police

MESQUITE – A registered sex offender is back in jail after picking up and inappropriately touching a young girl who had run away from home, police said Tuesday.

Mesquite police arrested 53-year-old Doyle Tipton and charged him with aggravated kidnapping.

Police say Tipton, in a red minivan, asked the girl if she wanted a ride home while in the vicinity of Gross Road and Ridgeview Street.

After the child accepted the ride, Tipton ignored her directions and headed into Dallas. A brief struggle ensued after Tipton tried to touch her inappropriately. He stopped and pulled her from the vehicle on I-20 in Dallas, according to a Mesquite Police Department news release.

The victim came across firefighters at Dallas Fire Station No. 40 after fleeing, police said.

Investigators located Tipton's minivan as a result of traffic surveillance cameras.