Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage, urges donations

NORTH TEXAS - The need for blood is reaching critical levels nationwide and hospitals in North Texas now say the shortage may delay emergency medical procedures.

"It's a huge crisis," said Dr. Curtis Johnson, a medical director at Medical City North Hills. "Without human beings, without volunteers...we have no blood."

On Monday, the American Red Cross announced they were experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation face is the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

At Medical City North Hills, they say it could be hours, or even up to a day before a patient in need to gets blood.

Dr. Johnson says donations have continuously slowed since the pandemic, but even more so the last few months during the holidays.

Hospitals around North Texas, need all types of blood.

"We are not able to fulfill hospitals requests for blood. We just don't have enough to put it at every hospital," said Brian Murnahan, from the American Red Cross North Texas. Experts worry more challenges could lie ahead as seasonal illnesses compound with the emergency shortage. They ask anyone who can, to donate blood.

"This is truly an opportunity, when you sign up to donate blood, you can be a hero, you can save a life," Dr. Johnson said.

Click here to find a location to donate.