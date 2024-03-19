Recreational activities suspended at White Rock Lake Park after sewage overflow

DALLAS — Water-related activities at White Rock Lake Park are suspended after a sanitary sewage overflow in Plano.

Dallas Park and Recreation said the overflow affected White Rock Creek and White Rock Lake and is advising park visitors not to fish or get in the water because elevated levels of bacteria were found in the creek and lake.

Recreational boaters and rowing and yacht clubs are suspending activities and water operations, according to Dallas Park and Recreation.

Dallas Park and Recreation said water treatments and conditions will be actively monitored and updated.