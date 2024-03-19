Watch CBS News
Local News

Recreational activities suspended at White Rock Lake Park after sewage overflow

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — Water-related activities at White Rock Lake Park are suspended after a sanitary sewage overflow in Plano.

Dallas Park and Recreation said the overflow affected White Rock Creek and White Rock Lake and is advising park visitors not to fish or get in the water because elevated levels of bacteria were found in the creek and lake.

Recreational boaters and rowing and yacht clubs are suspending activities and water operations, according to Dallas Park and Recreation.

Dallas Park and Recreation said water treatments and conditions will be actively monitored and updated.  

First published on March 19, 2024 / 9:06 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.