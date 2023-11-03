Recovery efforts still underway after last week's flash flooding in Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In Kaufman County, recovery efforts are still underway following last weekend's flash flooding.

It led to two deaths and dozens evacuating their homes. At least one family is still displaced and George Hinkle's family is relying on the community to get by.

"We don't know how long emotionally we can wait for this water to go down," Hinkle said.

And while he does have insurance, Hinkle says there's a problem.

"The insurance can't come out here [and] adjust until the waters are down," he said.

Hinkle explained the home, or "barndominium," backs up to the King's Creek reservoir.

"The relief that I'm looking for, I don't understand why I can't get it," he said. "One pump, one diesel-operated pump on the other side of that reservoir. I've contacted the people that manage the reservoir and they say that they can't put anything—the reservoir is doing exactly as it should...that I should have never been able to purchase this property."

Kaufman County emergency management coordinator Steve Howie said the home was built in a flood easement without their knowledge.

He said the county is doing what they can to help, but this issue is the Texas Soil and Water Conservation District's responsibility. He pointed out that putting up a pump would not only be very expensive, but set up alone could take two-to-three days.

"Every day that I march out there is harder and harder on me," Hinkle said.

He's still remaining hopeful something can be done.