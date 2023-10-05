Watch CBS News
Recovery underway after severe weather causes power outages, roof damage, flooding

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -  Recovery efforts are underway to clean up damaged roofs, uprooted trees and to get power turned back on after a night of severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds.

There were over 15,000 power outages in Tarrant County Thursday morning. And, one neighborhood in Southwest Fort Worth had multiple homes that flooded, some up to 5 inches of water damage.

We also received a lot of damage reports into Eastern Parker County and Western Tarrant County. A tattoo shop lost its roof as damaging winds moved through with the severe storms.

