Records smashed during women's national title game

DALLAS (CBSNewTexas) – Many North Texans are still talking about Sunday's women's NCAA Championship game. Several records were broken throughout the game, but its impact is still felt beyond the court

"Women's basketball is just an awesome sport," former college basketball player, Mackenzie Galli said. "Just very selfless. They play the game the right way."

Women's basketball receiving much more the attention this season. According to the NCAA — the Women's Final Four games averaged 4.5 million viewers. That's up from 3.8 million viewers in 2017. It was also ESPN's most watched NCAA Women's Semifinal games.

The game also had the all-time attendance record, and all Final Four games were sold out. The cost of the women's games were expensive – with some of the cheapest tickets costing around $466. That's more than tickets for the men's game.

"We had 22,000 fans in the building, which is a little beyond our capacity but all of our standing room seats were taken," American Airlines Center Chief Operating Manager and General Manager, Dave Brown said. "We filled every nook and cranny that we could so that everybody that wanted to get in could."

Brown said it was incredible for the metroplex and it helped the Women's Final Four achieve a new level.

"In 2017 we had fantastic games, and it got a lot of attention and then it's grown ever since then," Brown said.

The momentum sets up a better shot for women's basketball.

"I think the women's final four in Dallas this past weekend is the latest and greatest example of how women's basketball and really women's sports in general have exploded over the last couple of years," Dallas Wings President & CEO, Greg Bibb said.

This is an exciting time for the women playing the sport, including WNBA teams, like the Dallas Wings.

"We feel like we're poised for the best season ever for 2023 based off a really talented and young roster," Bibb said. "We're taking the next step forward in terms of playoff appearance last year and competing for a championship and again the aforementioned excitement in general around women's basketball."

Now fans said they're even more excited and ready to attend next season.

"I can definitely see me doing it again," said fan Sharon Clark.