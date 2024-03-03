Record turnout at 42nd annual North Texas Irish Festival

DALLAS - It may have looked like another event on the outside at Dallas' Fair Park, but chef Joey Allette said this weekend's festival came with the luck of the Irish.

"It's one of the biggest Irish festivals in the world," Allette said.

The lucky gathering came with lots of green and Irish music.

"We have 11 different stages with music acts from around the world," she shared.

A variety of food drew a lot of other North Texans. It included everything from typical fair food to Tex-Mex and Irish dishes.

"Out here at the North Texas Irish Festival, the sky is the limit," Allette continued. "If you want Irish nachos, you can get Irish nachos. If you want Irish-inspired quesadillas, you can get that as well."

Fairgoers watched food demonstrations at the 42nd annual event.

"We have great food, and we have a chef's tasting kitchen, where you can watch us prepare and actually entertain you guys," Allette said.

The pet-friendly festival also featured tons of merchandise, booths, and activities for kids. It's the largest cultural celebration in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

"In the North Texas area, there's so many people who have ties back to Ireland," Allette said. "If you do have an Irish background or an English background, there are people here who can actually search your name and tell you where your family's heritage is from."

People from all walks of life kicked up their heels and did the jig to get into the Irish spirit two weeks ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Organizers said a record number of people came out to this year's festival.

