Rangers World Series MVP Corey Seager to meet fans, sling chicken fingers today at Arlington restaurant

By Nick Blackhall

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In a tasty post-parade treat, World Series MVP Corey Seager will be serving up chicken tenders to fans at Raising Cane's in Arlington today.

Following the championship celebratory parade, the star shortstop is expected to personally hand over meals at the location at 1322 North Collins St. in Arlington from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Seager, who was a key ingredient in the Ranger's World Series victory, will greet fans and dish out chicken tenders to those who visit the restaurant.

If you're hungry for some chicken, it could be a fun way to meet a Texas Rangers superstar!

First published on November 3, 2023 / 1:37 PM CDT

