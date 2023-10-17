Rangers success strikes a chord with fans, local restaurant owner says business "booming"

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Texas Rangers fans are starting to travel as the team prepares to host the Astros for Game 3 of the ALCS.

And that means business is booming for many places in town.

The last time J. Gilligan's saw so many baseball fans was 2011 when they had a huge crowd. Now they're preparing to host even more guests.

"This is the original deal here so much is good and business is getting better tomorrow, Wednesday night," President of J. Gilligan's Randy Ford said.

He can't hide his eager and positive attitude for the Texas Ranger's success.

"Everybody is talking about it, it's exciting," Ford said. "Us being a mile down the street, we had a taste of it last Tuesday and we had over 300 people come here."

He said he expects to make at least double of what he'd see on a typical night.

"Just counting apples to apples, food and beverage sales on a Wednesday night in Downtown Arlington," Ford said. "It's amazing, it just really helps."

More customers also means double the staff working next two days.

"On a normal Wednesday let's say we have 8-10 people, well we'll have 30 people or something like that," Ford said.

This includes the staff needed to drive fans on their shuttle to and from Globe Life Field, making another stream of income.

"It's not Just J. Gilligan's and not just this little area, it is for the city and it's for North Texas," Ford said.