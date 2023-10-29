Rangers host World Series Watch Parties at Globe Life Field

DFW and Phoenix food banks work to strikeout hunger during World Series

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The series is tied 1-1 as the Rangers ready for three games at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Rangers announced they will host Watch Parties at Globe Life Field for Games 3, 4, and 5, Monday, October 30 – Wednesday, November 1. All three games in Arizona are scheduled to begin at 7:03 p.m. CT on FOX.

For $10 fans will get to watch the game with first-come, first-served general admission-style seating at Globe Life Field. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for each game.

Tickets can be purchased at rangers.com/watchparty, GlobeLifeField.com, or at the Southwest and North Entrance Ticket Offices on Watch Party days one hour prior to gates opening.

For added convenience, parking will be free in Tundra Lot B, Tacoma Lot R, and RAV4 Lot Q. Fans can enter/exit Globe Life Field using the Southwest or North Entrances.

Concession stands and the Grand Slam Team Store will be open, and fans engage in raffle prize giveaways and special photo opportunities.