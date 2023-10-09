Rangers fans trek to Baltimore for Game 1 win

BALTIMORE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Scanning a sea of orange at Orioles Park in Baltimore this weekend, it was nearly impossible to spot evidence they even had an opponent.

But in their red and blue, a few brave fans stuck out.

Bobby and Anna Rippe made the drive down from New Jersey. He grew up in Colleyville and over the last few seasons lost a little love. But the playoffs brought him back.

Pater and Johnathan Couser were still in Fort Worth during the World Series run in 2011. Now living in Baltimore, they thought they'd become Orioles fans, but Johnathan would have none of it.

"I'm a true Rangers fan. I'm not taking the Orioles with me. I'm a true Rangers fan right now," he said.

Chris Viscardis had all his kids in Texas. Now living in Knoxville, Tennessee, they made the drive out for the first game at Camden Yards on Saturday.

And Michelle and Juan Carlos Martinez flew out from Dallas. Sure, their daughter happens to also live and work in Baltimore, but Michelle gave away the real reason for the trip.

"We don't have a lot of fans, but we're ready to scream loud!"