Rangers fans celebrate second win against the Astros at Globe Life Field watch party

Rangers fans cheer them on at Globe Life Field watch party

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Not everyone could be in Houston for game two of the American League Championship Series Monday, but the hype was just as real at Globe Life Field.

More than 150 people showed up to cheer on the Rangers, and the fans' high hopes were met with another win over the Astros.

Their excitement was reflected through the people who made it a priority to be at the watch party during the middle of the day.

A handful of people were there early before the doors opened at 2:30 p.m. Some people even found mysterious ways around work and school in order to be in attendance.

The energy was high even after being out Sunday night for the game one watch party. Fans were decked out in Rangers jerseys and hats and some even rocked team earrings and socks, highlighting their faith in the team.

Many fans CBS News Texas spoke with said they've been waiting a long time for this special moment.

"This is a baseball town, no matter what people say," fan Marcos Ortega said. "I played it myself, it just means the world to us...we finally need one, hopefully this is the year."

Ortega was watching with his grandson, who was visiting the field for the first time. For their family, being a Rangers fan is a tradition that continues to be passed down.

And the excitement and momentum will continue to build following Monday's win as fans prepare for the Rangers to play at home in Arlington Wednesday.