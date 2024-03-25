Rangers and Globe Life Field unveil new menu items fit for a champ

ARLINGTON — The Rangers unveiled a baseball appetizer Monday, setting the table ahead of Opening Day Thursday and the celebration of last year's World Series Championship.

Here's what's new on the menu this year at Globe Life Field:

The Boomstick Triple Play

In the tradition of the two-foot-long hot dog the team has featured for years, this one breaks it up into family portions. There are two Nolan Ryan Beef patties on an 8-inch bun, with Rico's Nacho Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. The next 12 inches are filled with a Texas Chill Company hot dog, also topped with nacho cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños. The final four inches are a pile of Tostitos chips, with chili, nacho cheese, more onions and jalapeños. You can get it at the Texas 24" stand near Section 132 for $32.99

Texas Tacos

It's the double-decker style taco, with a red crunchy outer shell, then a soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken. It's topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and salsa. They're sold in Sections 17, 106 and 226 Priced at $14.99

Korean Pork Steamed Buns

These little soft, steamed Bao buns are filled with Korean-style pulled pork. They're topped with a cilantro slaw, Unagi sauce and a spicy mayo. You can find them in Sections 124 and 230 for $15.99.

Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders

The title says it all and they were one of the hits of a sneak preview tasting. These are good-sized classic Italian meatballs covered in a marinara sauce. Then they're sandwiched between buttery garlic knots topped with parmesan cheese. They come three to an order, at Sections CL23, 133 and 230 for $17.99

Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawwg

This was the other standout of the bunch, a Texas Chili All-Angus Beef hot dog that's been split, then stuffed with queso chihuahua. The dog is then wrapped in a roasted banana pepper providing some heat, and then wrapped in strips of bacon. It's all grilled and then set in a Martin's potato roll and topped with grilled onions. You can track this one down in Sections 121 and 225, for $15.99.

Chicken Empanadas

Classic empanadas filled with chicken then fried. They're served with salsa and Tostito's chips. You can find them at Sections 108 and 225.

Not to be outdone, the Rangers' food partners are getting creative this year. Golden Chick, which has been in Globe Life since it opened in 2020, is rolling out a new Chicken and Waffle Taco. It's a classic chicken tender, wrapped in a fresh waffle. They drizzle on a honey sriracha sauce and then top it with bacon bits. You get two of them for $14.99.

A Texas icon, Whataburger, now also called the stadium home. Located near Section 105 the menu will feature favorites including the #1 Whataburger, fries, onion rings and shakes.

Arlington Eats, which features a rotating selection of Arlington-based restaurants near Section 101, will expand to seven and possibly eight different choices this year. Shrimp Doc (who told us they will feature a shrimp hot dog) and TJ's Catfish and Wings, will join Ella B's, Prince Lebanese Grill, Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, The Tin Cup and Cartel Tacos.

Fans in the know also know some of the first concession lines in the park tend to form at Hurtado Barbecue, which made its debut in 2022. It's been so popular, that by late April the restaurant is scheduled to add a second "express" location upstairs near Section 201. The main location by the left field corner is adding one of Hurtado's most popular menu items, the Milanesa Taco. It's chicken-fried brisket, covered in creamy gravy and chile de arbol in a flour tortilla.