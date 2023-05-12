Rain or shine, the 6th annual 2023 Highland Park Buddy Bowl is on

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Highland Park High School students are once again teaming up with students who have disabilities for one of the most fun-filled games of the year.

The sixth annual HP Buddy Bowl is set for Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at Highlander Stadium. You can watch a livestream of the game on this webpage.

The concept was organized by Brayden and Brielle Schager and some classmates six years ago, when they were looking for a way for their classmates who have disabilities to participate in a football game.

Each year, the event has grown and the bond between the athletes and their buddies has strengthened.

Teams for this year's game have reached maximum capacity, but everyone is welcome to cheer on the teams at Highlander Stadium. It's free!

This year, 50 athletes will be treated like celebrities as they arrive on the red carpet lined with cheerleaders, fans and a hall of fame.

Athletes are set to arrive at 9:30 a.m., followed by a practice, then the National Anthem to kick off the game at 11 a.m.

