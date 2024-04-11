Rain & hail hammers Mesquite businesses

MESQUITE – Spring storms have been hitting areas of the Metroplex hard the last few days. Mesquite has taken a beating with hail and flooding.

"It felt like you were in the middle of a Hurricane almost," said Zachery Saunders, who works at pool supply company in the city.

Saunders said the business had to deal with water coming in the building.

"We had like an inch of water back there," he said, "I made a comment about it being like Noah's Ark because you're trying to keep it out but at the same time it's constantly coming in."

"During break I tried to run outside with the trash, tried to make a quick escape I ended up getting soaked," said Paul Roberson, who works at Mesquite BBQ.

"One of our other employees was outside and she was right by the door and the wind was blowing heavy. I said, 'Man, come in before you get blown away with the wind' and she came back inside. As soon as we closed the door, we locked it. The hail started coming in hot," he said.

The BBQ joint took some of the hail damage on the chin Monday.

"It did damage the sign," Robertson said. "I think instead of saying 'Since 1959,' it says Sine 1959."

Luckily today it's all sunshine and sandwiches for the shop.