Enjoy fall fun at these pumpkin patches in Dallas-Fort Worth

Fall has arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth, bringing delightful weather and the excitement of pumpkin season along with it! From sprawling farms to charming church carving sessions, DFW offers a variety of pumpkin patches perfect for family outings, photo ops, and fall festivities.

Whether you're searching for the perfect pumpkin to make smile or simply looking to soak in the seasonal spirit, there's something for kids and adults alike. So, grab your family and friends and prepare to create unforgettable memories while exploring the vibrant patches that make this time of year special to North Texans.

1. Autumn at the Arboretum

About: Enjoy a stunning display of pumpkins and plenty of seasonal activities.

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with timed admission

Cost: General admission: $22 adults, $13 children, under 2 free. Special promotions include BOGO tickets on Wednesdays.

2. Dallas Farmers Market Pumpkin Patch

About: Equipped with over 25 pumpkin varieties.

Where: The Shed, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, Dallas

When: Sept. 16-Oct. 31

Hours: Sunday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; pumpkins available for purchase.

About: Classic spot with a wide variety of pumpkins and family-friendly activities.

Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine

When: Oct. 4-Nov. 3

Hours: Wednesday - Thursday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Admission is cash only; $15 adults and kids 12+, $10 ages 4-11, free for under 3.

About: Exciting fall photo ops alongside bounce houses, hay maze, and various family-friendly activities.

Where: 1004 W Bethesda Road, Cleburne, TX 76031

When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3

Hours: Friday 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: $31.95 at the gate, children 2 and under are free; Credit and debit cards only

5. Pumpkins on the Prairie at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church

About: Activities include a hay ride, face painting, bounce house, pumpkin launch and concession stand.

Where: 3521 Main Street, Frisco, TX 75034

When: Oct. 1-Oct. 31

Hours: Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

6. Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms

About:

Where: 4016 W Division Street, Arlington, TX 76012

When: Sept. 19-Oct. 31

Hours: 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cost: $12-$28, children ages 3 and under are free

About: Fun-filled day featuring bounce houses, a hay maze, toddler village, train barrel ride, lawn games, and pumpkin bowling.

Where: 1926 Milam Rd E Sanger, TX, 76266

When: Sept. 28-Oct. 31; Saturdays and Sundays

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: $12 for ages 13 and up; $10 for ages 3-12; 2 and under, Free

About: An immersive experience featuring a petting zoo, hayride, hay rides, Spookley storyboards, and a small pumpkin.

Where: 1232 E Fork Drive, Rockwall, Texas 75087

When: Sept. 28-Oct. 31

Hours: Reservations only

Cost: $11 per person, ages 23 months and under free

About: Delightful pumpkin patch experience filled with activities for the entire family to enjoy, including giant hamster wheels.

Where: 1042 W Sherman Dr, Aubrey, TX 76227

When: Sept. 38-Nov. 3; CLOSED Mondays (except Columbus Day)

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: Tuesday-Friday, $12; Saturday-Sunday $18; Columbus Day, $15

About: Enjoy everything the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm has to offer, including hay rides, a hay maze, and a petting farm for children and adults to interact with the animals.



Where: 15102 TX-289, Gunter, TX 75058

When: Sept. 14-Nov. 27

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: Weekdays, $12 per person; Weekends (Saturday and Sunday), $15. Children 2 and under FREE.