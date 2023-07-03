People flock to Pyro Penny's for Fourth of July fireworks

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fireworks on the Fourth of July are as American as apple pie. That's why the line is always so long at Pyro Penny's Fireworks in Dallas County in the days leading up to Independence Day.

People have been flocking to this spot to buy fireworks since the 70s.

"There a few things, like Roman Candles, that I enjoyed when I was little. So, all the nostalgic goodies," said customer Nichole Kalogridis.

And while last week's heat wave didn't spark huge sales, Pyro Penny's will be open through midnight on the Fourth of July to keep up with demand.

"Well it started off a little slow with that excessive heat we had, but it's cooled down some. Humidity's gone away so it's picked up," said Pyro Penny's Fireworks owner John Palmer.

Fireworks are illegal within most city limits. In Dallas, they're illegal up to 5,000 feet outside of the city and can cost you a hefty fine.

What's more, experts say fireworks can be dangerous if you're not a professional.

"Consumer fireworks can be very unpredictable," said Medical City Plano Director of Burn Services Jennifer Rosenthal. "They can tip over, they can get pointed in the wrong direction; we see a lot of young adults between the ages of 10 and 15,"

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2021 almost a third of all injuries from fireworks were from burns.

The burn experts at Medical City Plano say if you do get burned by fireworks, you should:

Cool the burn with tepid water right away

Do not put ice on the burn

Cover the burn with a dry sterile cloth

Get medical attention immediately



"No one ever goes out thinking that they're gonna have a firework-related injury," Rosenthal said. "They plan on being safe, but accidents happen."