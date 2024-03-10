Protesters rally against SB4 at Texas' Capitol

AUSTIN — Hundreds marched outside the Capitol this weekend against Governor Greg Abbott's southern border security program, Operation Lonestar and Senate Bill 4.

The new law would allow Texas law enforcement to arrest people they suspect of crossing the border illegally, something opponents say will lead to dangerous racial profiling of Latino Texans.

"Local authorities, county authorities are going to be able to now to stop you because of the color of your skin," said Jessie F. Fuentes, with the Eagle Pass Border Coalition. "It upsets me that legislators in this building behind me knew what they were doing - it's a violation of the constitution."

SB4 is set to take effect on Wednesday.

"A lot of conversations are happening at the kitchen tables right now, right, like, 'do we need to leave Texas?' 'Is it safe for us to stay?' 'Do we have our kid's passports?' 'What if I get picked up on my way to work?' And, 'who's going to pick up my kids from school?' Those are the tough conversations that immigrant families are having."

The Supreme Court is still considering whether it will allow Texas to enforce the immigration law, something usually reserved for federal authorities.

