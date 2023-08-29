Prosper ISD coach arrested, charged after allegations of ignoring sexual assault report

PROSPER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Prosper High School head softball coach Renna Bersosa was arrested for reportedly ignoring a student's outcry of sexual assault at the hands of another student athlete.

Bersosa was subsequently suspended and charged.

Law enforcement officials said that two days before the start of the school year, a student said she met with Bersosa in her office and reported that "three athletes were sexually abused and raped by another player."

The reported sexual assaults happened off-campus during multiple sleepovers over the summer.

According to an affidavit from the district's police department, the student said Bersosa didn't report it due to the accused's "athletic ability." Bersosa reportedly said the student in question was "was a good player and that they didn't want to lose her."

Additionally, the student who made the outcry said Bersosa instructed her to "handle the matter directly with" the accused, warning that if the assaults didn't stop, she would report the incidents to the coach.

Texas law requires that anyone suspecting child abuse or neglect must immediately report it to the authorities. The requirement is even more stringent for educators and individuals in similar roles, who are given just 48 hours to make such a report.

But when questioned, Bersosa reportedly told police she didn't know she had to report a third-party allegation.

Attorney Anna Greenberg, who represents abuse victims in civil court, said it's unacceptable to tell a child to handle the situation by themselves.

"Adults need to be aware of their reporting obligations and to make sure that they speak up and don't try to bury this information. Any report of child abuse has to be reported. It's not up to the teachers to assess the credibility of the report," Greenberg shared.

In a letter to parents, Prosper ISD stated that it mandates its employees undergo training to ensure their understanding of the proper protocols to follow when dealing with cases of this nature.

CBS News Texas attempted to reach Bersosa's legal representative for comments on the situation but was unsuccessful. Additionally, inquiries were directed toward the district about an assistant coach who, according to the police, might have been present during the disclosure of the alleged abuse. The district has not responded to that inquiry either.