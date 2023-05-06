Property Taxes 101: How to handle an appraisal protest hearing

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — You have five minutes to try and lower your property tax bill. So how do you do it? CBS News Texas sat down with tax attorney Bobby Ola to get advice on how to handle an appraisal protest hearing.

"You might as well protest each year and do the research and find out if you're appraised correctly," said Ola. "There's always an argument to be made—it's an opinion of value."

There are several arguments to choose from, but these two are the most common:

The proposed market value of your home is too high

Your home is valued unequally compared to other homes nearby

Arlington homeowner Amanda Rogers is building her case by collecting comparable home sales in her area and pointing out repairs that need to be made to her property. "I wish I had protested it last year," Rogers said.

She said she will not make that mistake again.

The appraisal review board is made up of three local homeowners who have been appointed by a judge, and works to resolve disputes between appraisal districts and taxpayers. They will listen to your case, then will face the counterargument by the district representative in the room. Each side gets about five minutes to present their evidence.

"You just need to be short, to the point, have all your facts lined up," said Ola.

He said being prepared is key.

"A lot of people don't bring in any evidence," he said. "They'll just talk about the absurdity of everything [and] they'll say it's not worth this much."

Bring two copies of any photos you plan to show as evidence, and four copies of any documentation like repair estimates. Ola says stick to the facts and don't guess on your math. "Have a number," he said. "And you need to have a way of getting to that number that's pretty easy to understand."

He said the board is receptive to calm, so keep your cool and be professional. And there is one thing he said you should never say. "'This is a ludicrous price—if you think it's worth this much, I'll sell it to you today,'" said Ola. "People get emotional and it works against them."

Practice your presentation and time it in advance. Build it so you're not rushing, because once your time is up, you have to stay silent while the board openly deliberates. It can be painful to listen without weighing in, Ola said.

"You can hear everything they're saying about both presentations, and you're kind of holding your tongue going, 'Oh, what could I have done better?'"

In a matter of minutes, you'll know the outcome. The board will tell you their valuation decision before you leave the room. If you still think they're wrong, you can appeal that decision.

Below are links to local county appraisal districts with rules for protesting and appealing:

COLLIN COUNTY

DALLAS COUNTY

DENTON COUNTY

ELLIS COUNTY

JOHNSON COUNTY

KAUFMAN COUNTY

PARKER COUNTY

ROCKWALL COUNTY

TARRANT COUNTY

WISE COUNTY