Problems percolating for Starbucks as workers strike on 'Red Cup Day'

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Thousands of Starbucks workers at locations across the country walked off the job Thursday as part of a nationwide strike they're calling the Red Cup Rebellion.

"No contract, no coffee!," chanted the Starbucks partners outside of the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks in Denton Thursday morning.

It's Red Cup Day at Starbucks, traditionally one of the store's busiest days, when customers can score a free red cup with every holiday drink they buy but Starbucks workers at the Rayzor Ranch location in Denton aren't inside pouring lattes. They're on strike as part of the nationwide Starbucks Workers United's Red Cup Rebellion.

"We decided to strike today because we knew how profit heavy this day is for Starbucks we did want to hit it where it hurts," said Shreya Chaudhari, a Starbucks barista and a representative for Starbucks Workers United at the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks.

Customers who showed up found the doors locked.

This Rayzor Ranch Starbucks location was the first in the metroplex to unionize in the summer of 2022. Now workers are calling for better pay and more adequate staffing especially on busy days.

"We honestly want more fair labor practices we want consistent staffing consistent hours," said Chaudhari. "The simple idea of just having an extra $50 a week can be a game changer of whether or not someone has food on the table."

Starbucks Workers United said they want Starbucks to work with them to create a fair contract for Starbucks workers.

"Over the years they've just refused to meet with Workers United at the bargaining table," said Moorooa Amassyali, a barista and representative for Starbucks Workers United at this Starbucks location.

They hope this strike pushes Starbucks to negotiate.

"We're fed up with how Starbucks has been treating unionized stores unfairly," said Amassyali.

But they're inspired by the success of the auto workers strike and other unions nationwide.

"It really shows that change can happen," said Chaudhari. "It is not an impossible thought to happen, change can happen if you really demand it."

CBS NEWS TEXAS reached out to Starbucks for comment. Starbucks said they are "committed to enhancing the partner experience and they're encouraged by progress towards the first contracts at some unionized stores but Workers United has failed to confirm any proposed session since June 14, 2023, and has refused to meaningfully engage with the company to propose and confirm alternative dates for first bargaining sessions."

Starbucks also stated that partners at U.S. Company-owned stores will receive a recently announced 3-4% annual wage increase.