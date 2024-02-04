Watch CBS News
Prisoner captured after escape during transfer

KAUFMAN COUNTY - An investigation is underway after a prisoner escaped authorities Sunday afternoon during a transfer.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was conducting a prisoner transfer from the Forney Police Department. During the transfer, 20-year-old Kenneth Minafee III slipped out of his restraints and ran from the officers on foot. 

Minafee was arrested Saturday in Forney for burglary of a building.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Terrell PD, Forney PD and Precinct #2 deputies began searching the area for Minafee. 

About 20 minutes later, he was captured at a McDonald's without incident and taken to the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center.

KCSO said it will be looking at its department's policies and procedures for any violation regarding this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 6:25 PM CST

