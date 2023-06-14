Watch CBS News
Princeton teen found after AMBER Alert, suspect still at large

By Johannah Grenaway, Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PRINCETON, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) –  The AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old from Princeton, Texas, has been cleared after Plano Police Department officers found her Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the teenager left her home voluntarily on Tuesday. An AMBER Alert was issued due to the nature of the case.

lee-carter.jpg
Lee Carter III, 34 Princeton Police Department

While the AMBER Alert has been cleared, police are still actively searching for 34-year-old Lee Carter, III who they believe to be connected with the case. 

Carter is believed to be driving a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carter, contact Detective Crawford at 469-307-6746, the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901 or Tip 411.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:13 PM

