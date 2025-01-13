Princeton City Council extends building moratorium for six more months

PRINCETON – Last September, the City of Princeton implemented a temporary moratorium to slow its growth. The pause on building new homes was initially set to expire next week.

CBS News Texas

On Monday night, the Princeton City Council voted to extend the moratorium for an additional six months.

The city of 31,500 has experienced tremendous growth in the past several years. When the temporary moratorium was implemented in 2024, city leaders expressed concerns that the rapid growth was outpacing their ability to serve residents. They were particularly worried about the impact on roadways and water systems, and the strain on first responders.

In a presentation on Monday, city leaders stated that the situation remains unchanged and requested a 180-day extension.

Residents also voiced their support for the extension.

"We need more commercial, more grocery, we need road infrastructure. 380 is basically our only in and out," Maxine Ellis said.

"Stores and stuff like that for shipping really have to go to McKinney or we have to go to Allen for just about everything," Allison Guerrero said.

No one spoke out at Monday's meeting against the extension, which is set to start next Tuesday.