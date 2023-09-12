21-year-old linked to deadly home invasion, murder gets 75 years in prison

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A jury convicted Prince Haymer, 21, of murder and Judge John Roach, Jr. sentenced him to 75 years in prison.

"This man was the mastermind behind an aggravated robbery that included a grandmother and her 18-month-old granddaughter being held at gunpoint and that ended in murder. This sentence is just the first step in holding everyone accountable," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

It was April 11 when a home invasion in McKinney turned deadly. McKinney police officer Kyle Wilkerson responded to find Rayshawn Williams. He was wounded, on the ground behind the garage of one of the houses in the neighborhood. Williams had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. Additionally, officers noticed multiple casings from two different types of guns. An AR-15 rifle and an iPhone were also laying in the grass near Williams.

Williams died in the hospital 15 days later.

Officers found Williams' mother-in-law inside the home after finding him wounded. She told police that Williams had received a phone call and went out into the garage. She heard yelling before a masked intruder entered the kitchen where she was holding her 18-month-old granddaughter.

While holding a gun, police said the man asked her where the money was, then took her phone. The intruder then fled back outside. Williams' mother-in-law heard gunshots moments later and went to hide in the bathtub with her granddaughter.

Detective Steven Robinson also responded, finding Ring surveillance footage that captured the shooting. Police said it showed a gray hatchback Lexus pull into the alleyway and four masked, armed individuals get out and hold Williams at gunpoint.

Two suspects run inside the house, then return, asking where the money is. One of the suspects struck Williams in the back of the head with a rifle. Williams grabbed the rifle and a struggle ensued. As the struggle continued off-camera, shots were fired and Williams was able to get one of the suspects' rifles and return fire.

As three of the suspects fled on foot, the driver, later identified as Haymer, fired three shots at Williams, then fled in his car.

Detective Robinson identified the last phone number that called Williams before the shooting and tracked that phone back to Dallas. The following day, Prince Haymer was arrested in the gray Lexus hatchback and in possession of the phone that called Williams.

Text messages and phone calls on Haymer's phone led detectives to the four remaining suspects.

At punishment, prosecutors offered a cell phone video recorded the night of the murder where Haymer is making a rap video and displaying one of the firearms used in the murder.