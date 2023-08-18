Presidential candidate Will Hurd, young Republicans talk about future of GOP

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Organizers say between 800 and 1,000 people are attending this year's Young Republican National Convention in downtown Dallas.

One attendee, Lynn Walling, didn't hesitate when asked who she supports in next year's presidential primary. "I'm supporting Donald Trump."

She told CBS News Texas that the other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have potential down the road. "I think he has a great career ahead of him. He's still really young. So I think he has more time to wait to be president. There are a few great other people, they're just not strong enough."

Noa Bunting of Washington State said he hasn't decided yet who he will back. "I actually really like Mike Pence."

He said he also likes entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who will address the convention Friday night, and DeSantis. "I think Ron DeSantis also has a good case to make for electability and his record as governor."

But Bunting said he believes it's time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump. "I think purely in terms of electability, it would be nice if we could move on from him and put up traditional conservative candidates who will appeal to independents and moderates."

The Dallas convention comes less than one week before the first Republican presidential debate.

We spoke with one candidate, Will Hurd, a former Texas Congressman, who's hoping to qualify to make it onto the debate stage. "I'm real confident that we're going to be able to hit the requirements."

After CBS News Texas' interview with Hurd Thursday afternoon, his campaign announced it surpassed the unique donor requirement.

Hurd will also need to reach the polling requirement.

This week, Hurd told CBS News Texas he won't support the former president if he wins the nomination. "If we nominate Donald Trump as the nominee, then we're giving four more years to Joe Biden."

Hurd has been very critical of the former president and when asked how that helps him win the nomination, he said, "I recognize that Donald Trump is the presumptive frontrunner."

He said it's still early, the polls have changed before, and that a lot of people still aren't following the primary. "Not everybody is doom-scrolling social media or consuming political news all the time and that's where the real opportunity is, and those are the folks we're looking to talk to."

Hurd said he realizes he's a dark horse candidate, but that Republicans need a nominee who will also attract independents and conservative Democrats.

Watch Jack Fink's full one-on-one interview with presidential candidate Will Hurd below: