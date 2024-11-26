Prepare for crowds during record-breaking Thanksgiving travel rush

NORTH TEXAS — If you're heading to the airport over the next few days you might be anticipating those dreaded crowds.

"Tomorrow I don't want to have to deal with everybody, it's gonna be too hectic, it's gonna be chaotic," said Tracey Iheme, who traveled from Chicago to DFW to visit family.

But travelers who chose to travel Tuesday are feeling pretty good about their decision.

"A lot better than I expected I walked in and, I'm not joking, I expected to see a whole bunch of lines but I'm very pleasantly surprised," said Daniel Ramirez who was heading to visit family in St. Louis.

"Well I saw that Wednesday was going to be the worst day so I decided to go on a Tuesday and come back on a Tuesday," said Sheila Rulison, who was traveling to Durham, NC to visit her son and daughter-in-law.

DFW airport is expecting its busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever with more than 3 million travelers passing through, a 5.4% increase from last year.

"Despite more expensive airfare, Thanksgiving air travel is expected to set a new record this year here at AAA," said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas. "We project 5.8 million people will travel across the country this Thanksgiving, that's an increase of over 2% from last year.

DFW airport suggests getting there early in case of any delays:

2 hours ahead of departure for domestic flights

3 hours ahead of departure for international flights.

DFW airport also suggests downloading their DFW APP. It includes parking updates and real-time wait times for security lines.