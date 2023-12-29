Preparations underway for annual Reunion Tower New Year's Eve event

DALLAS — Reunion Tower is an iconic place in Dallas and come New Year's Eve, it will be surrounded by thousands of people viewing its fireworks and drone show.

While the planning for the show starts at the beginning of the year, it's these last few days of 2023 where the hard, physical work begins.

CBS News Texas saw crews unload 15,000 pounds of fireworks off a couple of trucks, along with scaffolding to place the fireworks.

There will also be over 5,000 pyrotechnic effects, 259 LED lights on Reunion Tower and more than 500 drones, which is a record for this show.

Organizers say it will be an amazing display, which will take you through a journey over the past 100 years.

"You just have to take into account angles and tilts and pans and directions and where things are going and how far will they project from the structure when you shoot vertically," said Matt Peterson, Director of Design for Pyrotecnico. "This is kind of a one-of-a-kind event."

This year, at times, the fireworks and drones will light up at different times instead of all at once.

"We want people to kind of focus in on what the image is and how that links to maybe that piece of music and then we have fireworks that also complement that," saidPeterson.

For Reunion Tower officials, they're excited to once again to bring joy to millions of people.

"This is super special, I mean this is meant to be our gift to the city so it isn't just isn't at reunion tower, it's for the whole entire city," said Dusti Groskreutz, President or Reunion Tower. "Everywhere you can see Reunion Tower you're going to get a spectacular show and it just brings that sense of community and pride to Dallas and to Reunion and it's just a fun night overall."

The installation of the fireworks and set-up will continue throughout the next few days with the GeO-Deck installation the morning of NYE.

The show will last about 10 minutes and can be viewed miles away anywhere you can see Reunion Tower.

There will also be streaming this show if you want to watch at home, to learn more about that, click here.

