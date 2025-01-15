Watch CBS News
Local News

Pregnant woman shot at Rowlett apartment complex, police say

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ROWLETT — A pregnant woman was shot at an apartment complex in Rowlett on Wednesday, police said.

rowlett.png

The call came in at 5:40 p.m. at the Harmony Luxury Apartments on Harmony Lane near the George Bush Turnpike.

The condition of the victim was not known, said Corporal Jacqueline Vegara, a police spokesperson.

Crime scene investigators were called to the scene, she said.

Residents in the complex told CBS News Texas they were instructed to stay inside their apartments while police investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.