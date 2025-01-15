Pregnant woman shot at Rowlett apartment complex, police say

ROWLETT — A pregnant woman was shot at an apartment complex in Rowlett on Wednesday, police said.

The call came in at 5:40 p.m. at the Harmony Luxury Apartments on Harmony Lane near the George Bush Turnpike.

The condition of the victim was not known, said Corporal Jacqueline Vegara, a police spokesperson.

Crime scene investigators were called to the scene, she said.

Residents in the complex told CBS News Texas they were instructed to stay inside their apartments while police investigated.

No other details were immediately available.