Pregnant woman fatally struck by off-duty Dallas police officer

DALLAS - A pregnant woman is dead after the car she was in was struck by an off-duty Dallas police officer early Saturday morning.

The accident happened on I-30 and 2nd Ave just after 2:30 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

DCSO arrived to find a Chevy Malibu stalled in the center lane of I-30. According to the report, an off-duty Dallas police officer driving a Jeep Wrangler struck the Malibu.

All occupants in the Chevy Malibu were taken to a hospital where a pregnant female was pronounced dead. According to DCSO, the baby survived but is in critical condition. Two other occupants in the Malibu are in critical condition.

The officer received a medical evaluation and was released from the hospital.

The roadway reopened just before 6 a.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigation is ongoing.