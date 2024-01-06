Watch CBS News
Pregnant woman fatally struck by off-duty Dallas police officer

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS - A pregnant woman is dead after the car she was in was struck by an off-duty Dallas police officer early Saturday morning.

The accident happened on I-30 and 2nd Ave just after 2:30 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said. 

DCSO arrived to find a Chevy Malibu stalled in the center lane of I-30. According to the report, an off-duty Dallas police officer driving a Jeep Wrangler struck the Malibu.

All occupants in the Chevy Malibu were taken to a hospital where a pregnant female was pronounced dead. According to DCSO, the baby survived but is in critical condition. Two other occupants in the Malibu are in critical condition.  

The officer received a medical evaluation and was released from the hospital.  

The roadway reopened just before 6 a.m. 

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 5:07 PM CST

