Power soccer goes fully charged at Bedford YMCA

BEDFORD - The Bedford YMCA hosted a "fully charged" tournament this weekend.

A total of eight teams competed in this indoor Power Soccer tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The games are played on basketball courts using specialized highly mobile electric wheelchairs.

Organizers say it's a great way to get those who may have some mobility issues involved in an exciting and engaging team sport that they may otherwise miss out on.

Those on the court say it's just plain fun!

"I enjoy like playing with my team and passing to them and scoring," said Eli, a power soccer player.

"I like getting satisfying kicks like a full spin around perfectly," said power soccer player Logan. "That's what makes me happy."

DFW has its own Power Soccer team. Comprised of both kids and adults, "North Texas Fully Charged" practices weekly and competes in tournaments like this all across the state. For more information, click here.