Oncor cuts off power for some North Richland Hills residents after driver crashes into pole

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Some North Texans are without power after a car crashed into a pole Friday morning.

North Richland Hills fire officials said all lanes of Rufe Snow Drive are closed from Moss Lane to Bursey Road as a result of the crash.

Oncor said they cut power to some residences in the area until repairs are done.

Officials said this portion of Rufe Snow Drive was expected to be closed until around 11 a.m. repairs can be completed. They ask that drivers avoid the area.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.