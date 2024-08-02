Watch CBS News
Local News

Oncor cuts off power for some North Richland Hills residents after driver crashes into pole

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Some North Texans are without power after a car crashed into a pole Friday morning.

North Richland Hills fire officials said all lanes of Rufe Snow Drive are closed from Moss Lane to Bursey Road as a result of the crash. 

Oncor said they cut power to some residences in the area until repairs are done. 

Officials said this portion of Rufe Snow Drive was expected to be closed until around 11 a.m. repairs can be completed. They ask that drivers avoid the area. 

No injuries were reported from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.