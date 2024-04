Portion of Hwy 183 closed near DFW International Airport

IRVING - If you're heading to DFW International Airport Thursday morning, you're going to need an alternate route.

Hwy 183 westbound at SH 161 and Valley View Lane is closed due to a crash.

This is on the south side of the airport.

This story is developing.