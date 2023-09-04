Pools, splash pads extend summer season to help North Texans beat the heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Labor Day often marks the end of the summer season for public pools and splash pads in North Texas, but not this year.

At least two cities in DFW are extending operations throughout September.

"Super critical, because it gives us something to do," said Davan Winters, a mom of two who brought her kids to the Kids Colony Splash Park in The Colony on Labor Day. "Otherwise they're stuck inside the house, and they love the water."

She was thrilled to hear the facility recently announced it will stay open through September.

So will the indoor pool and outdoor splash pad at the Plano Aquatic Center.

"It is a lifesaver," said Plano resident Peggy Plaisted, who spent Labor Day there with her two grandkids. "We love it."

The City of Plano says it wants to help kids and families beat the heat with temperatures expected to stay scorching for the foreseeable future.

The Aquatic Center, located at 2301 Westside Drive, will be open:

Mon - Fri 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Mon/Wed/Fri 7:15 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sat & Sun: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Kids Colony Splash Park will remain open through Sept. 30. When using the facility, you must hit the yellow pole with the red top to activate.

Jackie Kopsa, the director of community services for The Colony, released this statement on the decision:

"The sustained temperatures definitely make it favorable to keeping it open as long as possible because we know people appreciate having a place to cool off. The hope next year is to formally open the park Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 30. The key to extending the season has been having enough trained staff available to sufficiently maintain the water and equipment as required. Above all, safety is our No. 1 priority."

Several North Texas cities will shut down their pools and splash pads Tuesday. Others will operate on a more limited schedule through September and even into October, like weekends only.

The biggest issue to staying open is typically staffing. Many of the lifeguards and other employees go back to school and can no longer work.

It's always a good idea to check the specific facility you want to go to before heading out.